Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided in corruption inquiry
A probe into claims that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor, is under way
19 March 2024 - 12:06
The Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), conducted an early morning raid on the home of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The raid follows a high-level investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister...
