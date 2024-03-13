National

Joburg Water still battling to keep taps flowing

13 March 2024 - 17:43
by Staff Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Large parts of the Randburg area had no water for nine days. 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
Large parts of the Randburg area had no water for nine days. 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Reservoirs were critically low in the Randburg and Commando systems at lunchtime on Wednesday with Johannesburg Water attributing this to poor incoming supply.

Water supply only returned to some Randburg suburbs overnight after supply challenges since March 3.

The dry taps came after an electricity outage affected Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station when a City Power transformer was hit by lightning and emergency repairs had to be done to the feeder board.

While many of the Johannesburg Water systems recovered, Randburg did not. It emerged on Tuesday that a sizeable Rand Water valve was closed, restricting supply into the system. 

On Wednesday Johannesburg Water said: “Rand Water will continue with further investigations. Though the opening of the valve assisted with building a bit of capacity into the Linden 1 reservoir and tower, as well as the Linden 2 reservoir, the Kensington B reservoir and tower and Blairgowrie reservoir are still critically low to empty,” it said midmorning.

Technical teams were continuing with the investigation and Johannesburg Water was closely monitoring the systems and would advise on further actions, it said.

By 1.15pm, however, it sounded another alarm, saying most of its systems affected by the Eikenhof pump station were “in the process of gradual recovery”, but “two of the systems are now experiencing a setback”.

“The Randburg systems — Linden 1 and 2, Blairgowrie and Kensington B as well as the Commando system, particularly the Hursthill system, have experienced a setback due to poor incoming water supply. This has resulted in the rapid depreciation of water levels at reservoirs, leaving them critically low, as well as residents having poor pressure to no water.”

To mitigate the situation, Johannesburg Water and Rand Water technical teams “are engaging to understand the reasons behind the poor supply and find solutions”.

Closed valve the reason Joburg suburbs had no water for nine days

Joburg Water technicians found a closed valve needed to be opened
National
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The water crisis has arrived

The latest blowout is a clear and present danger to life, health and dignity in Gauteng
Opinion
1 day ago

Twenty-five suburbs in Randburg remain dry

Large parts of Randburg continued to suffer without water supplies on Monday morning despite Joburg Water's action plan to recover the Linden 1 and ...
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa could be out of a job by ...
National
2.
Two-pot retirement system faces legislative ...
National
3.
Qualifications of public service senior managers ...
National
4.
Sars tightens noose on ‘gold runners’ bleeding ...
National
5.
Closed valve the reason Joburg suburbs had no ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.