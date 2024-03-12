Kgosientsho Ramokgopa could be out of a job by the end of the year
12 March 2024 - 11:57
UPDATED 12 March 2024 - 19:50
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says this ministry will no longer be required by the end of 2024 as he is confident the immediate electricity crisis will be mostly resolved by then.
Speaking at Ninety One’s Infrastructure Forum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Ramokgopa said South Africans should see an improvement in electricity supply within the next three months...
