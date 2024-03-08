Embracing equality in the workplace matters
Vodacom strives to raise awareness of inclusion, especially gender parity, in its organisation and communities
In the pursuit of sustainable development, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include SDG 10 that specifically targets the reduction of inequality within and among countries.
While the goal encompasses various aspects, achieving equality in the workplace is a pivotal driver of economic progress and societal wellbeing.
Numerous studies show that organisations that prioritise diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities for employees are associated with increased innovation and productivity as well as a more resilient and adaptable workforce.
Gender, race, ethnicity and other forms of diversity contribute to a richness of perspectives that fuel creativity and problem-solving.
By embracing workplace equality businesses not only align with SDG 10, but also position themselves for sustained success in a rapidly changing global market.
One critical aspect of SDG 10 is the empowerment of marginalised communities. In the workplace, this translates to an inclusive organisational culture, policies, recruitment practices and professional development opportunities.
To achieve this, companies need to actively dismantle barriers that hinder the advancement of underrepresented groups, fostering an environment where every employee can thrive.
According to the UN, one in six people worldwide has experienced discrimination in some form, with women disproportionately affected.
Gender empowerment strategies within the workplace can have a far-reaching impact beyond individuals to families, communities and even nations, supporting the aim of SDG 10.
This includes enabling women access to leadership positions and ensuring a gender balance in all areas.
Vodacom Group aims to reach gender parity at senior leadership levels within the organisation by 2030 and has already introduced policies and programmes to increase representation.
Vodacom's Returnship in Egypt is a six-month paid internship for women who have been unemployed for two to five years due to marriage, childcare or other reasons.
To achieve diversity goals, it's critical to attract, engage and retain a diverse range of talent.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Vodacom’s Meet Our Women platform showcases the company as a top choice for female employees to attract more female applicants.
In addition, mentorship programmes can empower women and promote gender equality across an organisation.
Building a diverse talent pipeline is critical for companies to ensure equal opportunities in the workplace.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are considered male-dominated fields. Vodacom Group's Code Like a Girl programme, which trains young girls in coding and other life skills, develops talent from a young age and aims to break gender stereotypes in STEM.
To date, Vodacom has trained more than 16,000 girls across our footprint.
Bursaries, internships and job shadowing opportunities can further empower those from marginalised communities.
The VodABILITY network in Mozambique and the LEAP graduate programme in Egypt offer work experience for people living with disabilities to increase their skills and employment potential. In SA Vodacom offers bursaries to people living with disabilities, who have done exceptionally well academically, but lack the necessary resources to further their studies.
Employee networks can play a vital role in reinforcing inclusive initiatives such as parental leave, mental health support, and targeted learning and development programmes.
Employee networks at Vodacom include the Disability Employee Forum, LGBTQIA+ Forum in certain markets, National Consultative Committee (an employee engagement forum), Women’s Network Forum and Youth Council.
Raising awareness on why inclusion matters can be done through these networks, as well as through summits, panels and expos, and commemorating events such as International Women’s Day and Month of People Living with Disability.
Workplace equality requires a reassessment of compensation structures. Fair pay practices not only contribute to the financial wellbeing of employees, but also to the overall health of economies.
As organisations embrace pay equity, they are advancing the realisation of SDG 10 and creating a more just and equitable society.
Vodacom seeks to eliminate discrimination from remuneration by applying the principle of equal remuneration for work of equal value. Remuneration across all levels of the organisation is consistently reviewed to ensure it is discrimination-free, provides a good standard of living, creates shared successes, provides benefits for all and is open and transparent.
While progress has been made in the journey towards workplace equality, challenges persist. Vigilance is required to ensure that policies and initiatives translate into meaningful change rather than mere tokenism.
Organisations must hold themselves accountable, actively monitor their developments and continuously seek ways to improve inclusivity.
By prioritising diversity, fostering inclusion and addressing systemic inequalities within the workplace, organisations can contribute significantly to the realisation of SDG 10 and, in doing so, drive socioeconomic progress for all.
The time for action is now, as we collectively strive for a world where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed and contribute to a sustainable future.
This article was sponsored by Vodacom.