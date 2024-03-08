EXOTIC CARS
TechArt gets more power and poise out of Porsche 911 Turbo S
New GTstreet R Touring is a limited edition car, with only 25 units to be built
08 March 2024 - 15:11
German tuner TechArt has unveiled a stunning new GTstreet R Touring limited edition car for performance enthusiasts based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
The custom-built sportscar conversion is an evolution of the GTstreet R customisation range, with only 25 units to be built. It features an extensive carbon fibre aerodynamic body kit and a significant power boost. The aerokit features a new fixed ducktail-style rear carbon fibre wing drawing inspiration from iconic Porsche models. The rear spoiler pays homage to the brand's storied racing heritage and provides increased downforce at high speeds...
