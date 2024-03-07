State Security Agency backtracks on key aspects of intelligence bill
The SSA has made concessions on the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill
07 March 2024 - 19:53
The State Security Agency (SSA) has made some key concessions on the provisions of a bill aimed at restructuring the intelligence service following objections made during public hearings particularly those related to overly broad definitions.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni led a delegation of SSA officials to attend a meeting on Thursday of parliament’s ad hoc committee on the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill. The committee is due to begin deliberations on the bill on Friday. ..
