No sign of corruption in SAA sale to Takatso, says legal adviser
07 March 2024 - 05:00
Parliament’s legal adviser has found there was nothing untoward in the deal between the department of public enterprises and Takatso consortium, which is acquiring SAA.
Legal adviser Andile Tetyana categorically denied there was any corruption in the deal, though he acknowledged certain lapses in governance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.