Pravin Gordhan says many fear SAA’s comeback
Focus on South America route despite concern
29 October 2023 - 19:41
Many competitors are scared of SA Airways’ (SAA’s) comeback, according to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
He was guest speaker at a celebration on Thursday of the relaunch of the state-owned airline’s first intercontinental flight since coming out of business rescue in April 2021. The plan is to widen SAA’s destinations in South America...
