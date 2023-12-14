Public enterprises denies refusing to assist in parliamentary committee probe
The committee accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of non-cooperation with its inquiry into the integrity of the transaction with the Takatso consortium to buy a stake in SAA
The department of public enterprises has refuted claims by members of parliament's public enterprises committee that it did not co-operate in the committee's probe into allegations made by a former director-general, about the sale of SAA to the Takatso consortium.
Committee members agreed unanimously at a meeting on Wednesday that they could not reach a conclusion about the allegations made by former director-general Kgathatso Thlakudi on the integrity of the transaction, because public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had failed to provide it with crucial documents including the share sale and purchase agreement and the shortlist of candidates. ..
