Pravin Gordhan’s ‘lack of co-operation’ harms committee’s work, MPs say
MPs criticised the minister’s failure to provide crucial documents related to the government’s transaction with Takatso to purchase 51% of SAA
13 December 2023 - 15:31
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was heavily criticised by members of parliament's public enterprises committee on Wednesday, for failing to co-operate with its investigation into the allegations made by former public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi, regarding the integrity of the sale of SAA to the Takatso consortium.
At issue was the failure of the minister to provide the share sale and purchase agreement and the shortlist of companies considered as potential strategic equity partners with the government in SAA, despite repeated requests by the committee...
