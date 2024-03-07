Stay vigilant: Tracker reveals why fleet crime is on the rise in SA
Vehicle crime index helps businesses understand prevailing crime trends so they can take proactive measures to safeguard their staff and assets
The size of SA’s freight and logistics market is estimated to be about R435bn in 2024; it's projected to reach R581bn by 2029.
However, this crucial sector faces persistent threats from criminal activities, particularly transport-related crime such as fleet vehicle hijackings and cargo theft.
It is therefore imperative for businesses to stay vigilant, understand prevailing trends, adopt proactive measures to safeguard their staff and assets, and address the crime challenges they face.
To help them do so, Tracker aggregates information from its more than 1.1-million subscriptions to produce the Tracker vehicle crime index.
The latest index, which includes Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for July to December 2023, reveals an increase in the volume of vehicle crime during the last half of the year, with a peak in November during “silly season” — namely shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the festive season frenzy.
Additionally, these statistics showed that business-owned vehicles are 56% more likely to experience vehicle crime compared with personal vehicles.
Tracker’s data indicates that, at a national level, hijackings still dominate, accounting for 55% of all national vehicle crime incidents, vs theft at 45%.
However, while the theft ratio for personal vehicles is slightly higher at 52%, a business-owned vehicle has a far higher hijacking propensity at 64%. This means that a business-owned vehicle is almost twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen.
Breaking crime down by province
Gauteng remains the province with the highest volume of business vehicle-related crime, accounting for 56% of incidents. KwaZulu-Natal experiences 14% of these incidents and the Western Cape 13%.
Relative to Tracker’s subscription count, the highest prevalence of business vehicle crime occurs in Gauteng, which reflects a 17% over-representation of Tracker’s business-owned vehicle base. This is followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with a 12% over-representation.
KwaZulu-Natal shows a high incidence of business-owned vehicle hijackings relative to Tracker’s business vehicle base, with a 64:36 hijacking-to-theft ratio.
Western Cape business vehicles are less likely to experience vehicle crime relative to Tracker’s business vehicle base, but business vehicle crime in the Western Cape is overwhelmingly skewed towards hijacking, accounting for 82% of vehicle crime incidents. This means that it is almost five times likelier for a business-owned vehicle to be hijacked than stolen in the Western Cape.
There is statistically lower business vehicle crime collectively for provinces other than Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. However, the vehicle crime that occurs in these regions is again skewed towards hijacking, with a 63:37 hijacking-vs-theft ratio.
Why is fleet crime on the rise?
The surge in the popularity of online shopping has made courier vehicles prime targets for criminal syndicates and opportunistic thieves alike.
According to World Wide Worx, SA's online retail surged, doubling from 2018 to 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced demand for home deliveries. In 2020, it grew by 66%, followed by 40% in 2021 and, in 2022, SA online retail surpassed R50bn. This market continued to grow through 2023, driven by the sustained demand for home deliveries. This e-commerce boom is happening amid stagnant total retail sales.
Regrettably, crime aimed at online deliveries proves highly lucrative, whether the objective is acquiring the delivered goods, seizing cash or devices carried by drivers, or commandeering the delivery vehicle.
Where the hijacked loads have been reported to Tracker, 81% of these were fast moving consumable goods (FMCG) including alcohol, clothing, groceries, couriered parcels through online sales platforms, homeware and medication.
While vehicle-related crime in SA is often planned, premeditated and systematic, local criminals are also taking advantage of the darkness afforded by load-shedding and, in some cases, are even luring their victims by placing an online order.
Certain Gauteng routes remain notorious hotspots for fleet vehicle crime including the N12, R24/R21, R23 and N3 corridors.
Criminals use various tactics including “blue light gangs”, who deceive victims with unmarked vehicles and impersonate law enforcement officers. Vehicle sabotage, where key features are tampered with during a routine truck stop so that drivers pull over later to inspect warning signals, is another method. Broken-down car scams, forced stops and diversions are among other common strategies used to hijack vehicles.
Driver collusion with criminals may even pose a challenge, emphasising the importance of thorough background checks and robust organisational policies to deter insider threats.
These robberies are likely to affect drivers, customers, e-commerce and logistics businesses and, ultimately, the economy. The more these incidents occur, the more likely the reputation regarding the safety and reliability of online deliveries will suffer, which could deter people from buying online.
What the rise in fleet crime means for businesses
The economic impact of fleet crimes extends beyond immediate losses for businesses. The loss of valuable cargo can disrupt supply chains, leading to delays in delivery schedules and increased costs for both businesses and consumers.
Moreover, delivery costs and insurance premiums for fleet vehicles may rise in response to higher levels of crime, adding further financial strain on businesses operating in high-risk areas.
In addition to direct financial losses, fleet crime can also have broader implications for the economy. Reduced confidence in the safety and reliability of transport networks may deter investment and economic growth, particularly in sectors reliant on efficient logistics operations.
Furthermore, the illicit proceeds from fleet crime may fuel other criminal activities, perpetuating a cycle of insecurity and instability in affected communities.
Mitigation of fleet vehicle crime
Continued advancements in technology offer viable solutions to enhance fleet security. Artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) dashcams use facial recognition and live monitoring features via a dual camera system to detect both unauthorised cab access as well as external hazards around the vehicle. Control centres can be automatically alerted in real time, offering fleet managers a live look-in service, potentially preventing vehicle or cargo theft through tracking and theft retrieval services.
In addition to AI dashcams, leveraging vehicle telematics can provide valuable insights for route optimisation and incident management. Real-time tracking, analytics and interactive dashboards empower fleet managers to make informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively.
Furthermore, incorporating safety features such as in-cab assist buttons for drivers, impact detection paired with emergency services dispatch, the ability for drivers to share their journeys with fleet managers, theft retrieval services, cargo door sensors and on-demand armed response capabilities can further bolster fleet security. Trailer tracking units also aid in cargo recovery efforts, minimising losses in the event of theft or hijacking.
As criminals continue to innovate, a multifaceted approach tailored to specific operational environments and risk factors is essential. While technology offers valuable tools, it must also complement comprehensive organisational strategies to ensure protection against fleet crime.
Proactive vigilance, strategic investment in technology, and robust organisational policies are paramount in safeguarding fleets against evolving threats
Proactive vigilance, strategic investment in technology, and robust organisational policies are paramount in safeguarding fleets against evolving threats. By staying informed and adopting a holistic approach to security, businesses can mitigate risks and uphold the integrity of their operations in the face of adversity.
“Tracker urges fleet owners and companies to be better prepared for the heightened vehicle theft and hijacking levels during the year-end and other peak crime periods by ensuring well-maintained fleets and implementing robust fleet monitoring solutions,” says Duma Ngcobo, COO at Tracker.
“Additionally, prioritise driver safety through training on vehicle safety checks, emergency protocols and hijack prevention strategies.
“Vehicle telematics has evolved from simple tracking devices to smart devices. We recommend using the insights provided by vehicle telematics and related software to protect drivers, cargo and vehicles.”
This article was sponsored by Tracker SA.