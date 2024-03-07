Bheki Cele on the hook for R93m after police-aided cash heist
Victory for Lloyd’s after minister argues unsuccessfully that officers were ‘acting on a frolic of their own’
Police minister Bheki Cele has been dealt a costly blow by the Pretoria high court, which ordered him to pay R93m in damages to the underwriters of Nedbank, whose cash was stolen by members of the police service in 2014.
The court found that Cele was vicariously liable — a legal principle that holds a person responsible for the actions of another person who is under their supervision — for the actions of his officers. The officers, along with other criminals, were convicted in 2018 for robbing a cash storage company in Witbank. The officers were on duty at the time and used their police uniforms and vehicles to facilitate the heist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.