Power station report says cut red tape to free Eskom
‘Overly complex’ management the reason for poor performance
01 March 2024 - 05:00
Eskom’s "dysfunctional and overly complex" management system is the primary reason behind the poor performance of its coal-fired power stations, a report prepared for the National Treasury by the German vgbe consortium says.
The report on the assessment of the utility’s operational environment says cutting the red tape that power station managers have to deal with would improve their ability to manage maintenance challenges promptly and efficiently...
