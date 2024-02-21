Godongwana upbeat about pace of structural reforms
Energy supply and logistics failures are being addressed through measures to accelerate private investment in infrastructure and stabilise Eskom and Transnet
21 February 2024 - 15:18
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana commended progress made in the implementation of structural reforms, which he says have addressed challenges that have held back growth and will improve SA’s economic performance in 2024.
Gondongwana, who presented his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, said the progress made on a range of economic reforms will support investment and job creation...
