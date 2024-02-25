National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Budget 2024 - Implications for unchanged tax brackets

Business Day TV spoke to Yolandi Esterhuizen, director of global compliance for product management at Sage

25 February 2024 - 15:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

In his 2024 budget speech finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the state’s decision to make no inflationary adjustments to the personal income tax tables and medical tax credits. Business Day TV spoke to Yolandi Esterhuizen, director of global compliance at product management at Sage for more insight on the implications of that decision.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Inquiry lays bare ‘morally indefensible’ millions ...
National / Education
2.
Transnet R400m fraud case transferred to high ...
National
3.
SCA throws out Aaron Motsoaledi’s bid to appeal ...
National
4.
Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job ...
National / Labour
5.
Extra money for health workers, but sector’s ...
National / Health

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.