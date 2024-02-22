Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders of PSG and All Weather Capital’s Shane Watkins

22 February 2024 - 20:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Answering your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders of PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE gains following staggering results by US tech ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as markets welcome ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Pick n Pay, Spar and ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises for second day on hope of improving US ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises on support from Middle East tension
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.