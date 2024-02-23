Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Treasury has managed to orchestrate a budget that addressed pressing national priorities while maintaining financial prudence
Motsoaledi wanted leave to appeal a ruling that declared the termination of the Zimbabwean permit programme unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid
Party's secretary-general however says the policy should not be discarded
The firm says 800 jobs are on the line and Lafarge desperately needs strong management to turn it around
Business Day TV speaks to chancellor of the University of the Free State, Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
Walkouts by doctors enters fourth day
Andy Rice, a voice of reason in creative living for whom being a ‘creative’ was not just a job
Meanwhile on Thursday, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ran over a loose cover, and the floor of the latter’s car had to be replaced
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.