MPs unanimously support two-pot bill
Revenue Laws Amendment Bill adopted by the National Assembly
20 February 2024 - 20:50
A bill overhauling SA’s retirement regime was adopted by all parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday, though several MPs warned of the danger of workers withdrawing too much money from their retirement funds, depleting their resources for retirement.
In adopting the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill, which provides for the introduction of a two-pot system on September 1, MPs also urged retirement fund administrators to educate their members about the new system so they properly understood its implications for their savings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.