SA still in limbo on extradition of Guptas from United Arab Emirates
UAE authorities haven’t responded to repeated requests for information or charged the brothers despite having signed an extradition treaty, justice minister Ronald Lamola says
31 October 2023 - 18:44
SA’s resubmission of a request for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta is being held up by United Arab Emirates (UAE) failing provide the justice department with requested information.
The brothers were allegedly the architects and beneficiaries of widespread looting government coffers and state-owned entities during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma, have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering. They were arrested in June 2022 in Dubai after Interpol issued red notices. ..
