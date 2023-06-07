National

SA to resubmit request for Gupta brothers’ extradition

Joint SA-UAE task team to re-evaluate request for Atul and Rajesh Gupta to be handed over to local authorities

07 June 2023 - 18:41 Linda Ensor

SA will resubmit a request for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after its initial application was rejected earlier this year, rekindling hopes that the brothers may yet face justice locally.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for minister of justice Ronald Lamola, made the announcement after a meeting between local and UAE prosecutors that led to the establishment of a task team to address issues of legal assistance and extradition. ..

