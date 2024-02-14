Troops in DRC may deplete SANDF for SA’s election
Helmoed-Römer Heitman says SANDF reserves are already stretched thin by existing commitments
14 February 2024 - 05:00
SA could be left vulnerable in the run-up to the elections and other unforeseen disasters, a military expert and the DA said on Tuesday in reaction to news that the country was sending thousands of soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of a peace intervention force.
The 2,900 soldiers from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will form part of the regional force from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) dubbed SAMIDRC to assist in the DRC’s fight against armed groups in the east of that country...
