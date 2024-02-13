Busi Mavuso: why is doing business in SA even harder?
Government not committed to improving the business environment, says Mavuso
13 February 2024 - 05:00
Doing business in SA is fraught with difficulties which are not made easier by the fact there is resistance in government to implementing the necessary reforms, Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso says in her latest newsletter.
Improving the business environment was critical for companies to grow and create jobs, but the difficulty for President Cyril Ramaphosa was that many in his government did not want to deliver the changes necessary, she said...
