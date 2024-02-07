Godongwana briefs Ramaphosa on Ithala’s woes
President urges KwaZulu-Natal to work with lender’s executive management and the Prudential Authority to ensure sustainability
07 February 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been briefed on the challenges facing KwaZulu-Natal state-owned financial institution Ithala whose exemption to conduct banking activities has lapsed, bringing its long-term future into serious doubt.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Business Day that finance minister Enoch Godongwana, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni took the president into their confidence about the banking shortcomings of Ithala...
