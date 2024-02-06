National

Scammers are out in full force on social media, warns financial sector regulator

The fraudsters are using the names of legitimate companies to find victims

06 February 2024 - 14:41
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Investment scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to find victims to defraud.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has issued several warnings involving TikTok, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The scammers are using the names of legitimate companies to find victims.

In one case, the FSCA said the fraudsters pretended to be from International Capital Markets (IC Markets), a registered financial services provider, to operate a scam on TikTok and Facebook.

In one case, a woman was contacted via Tiktok by fraudsters who promised they would invest her money in return for a greater payout, and subsequently requested her to deposit more money to release her investment return.

Another individual on Facebook offered to assist her with recovering her investment returns from the individuals who defrauded her, and this too turned out to be a scam as she was requested to deposit more funds.

IC Markets has confirmed it is not associated with the individuals on TikTok or Facebook using its name.

In another case, two impersonators are illegally using the name of Centaur Asset Management via the WhatsApp number +27-67-209-8867 and fraudulently taking deposits from unsuspecting members of the public.

A fraudulent Instagram account and website run by individuals purporting to be from RCG Markets has also been brought to the attention of the FSCA. The company has confirmed is in no way related to these individuals or the fraudulent account and website being used.

Yet another scam is being run on Telegram using the name of Brantam Financial Services Holdings. The fraudsters are using the company’s logo, contact details and directors’ photos to scam unsuspecting clients.

A clue to this not being a legitimate investment lies with the huge “return on investment” the scammers are advertising: a lump-sum investment in return for two or three times the amount initially invested, within four days. Clients are also requested to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The FSCA urged would-be investors to be wary “of such schemes being run on messaging platforms, as well as the different social media platforms, as they are on the rise”.

TimesLIVE

JOHAN STEYN: Robust steps needed to ensure smartphones stay safe in boardroom talks

Devices can be tools for covert surveillance, posing significant risks to corporate confidentiality
Opinion
6 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: Creating AI, machine learning and cybersecurity academies the way to go

With digital skills young people can participate in tech-driven manufacturing, retail and mining
Opinion
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beware the recruiter in your messages: job scams are soaring

The fraud category grew 600% from 2018 to 2022, and it is not the elderly digital novice falling for them
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JOHAN STEYN: Quantum computing ushers in the rise of a new paradigm

As the world moves from the age of silicon to the quantum era, the stakes are extraordinarily high.
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday
National
2.
Court dismisses Floyd Shivambu’s urgent bid to ...
National
3.
Cape Town steel mill ordered to halt operations
National
4.
Tough judge in trouble for scathing RAF rulings
National
5.
Business threatens legal action should NHI become ...
National

Related Articles

PODCAST | Cybercrime on the rise in SA, says Kaspersky

National

SA needs a cyber commissioner, says DA

National

Acsa eyes biometric speed-ups for check-ins

National

Reserve Bank hacked four months ago

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.