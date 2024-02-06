Security guards at Eastern Cape hospitals not paid by employer
Xhobani Security Services ended its contract with the provincial health department a month early
06 February 2024 - 14:25
About 100 security guards at healthcare facilities across Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have not been paid for January.
Some of the workers embarked on a brief protest after receiving the news last week. On Monday morning they returned to guard the healthcare facilities under a month-to-month contract tor a different company, Tekhu Security Services...
