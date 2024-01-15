Education rights
Appeal pending, but Gauteng prisoners can use laptops
Murder convict Clinton Kramer and another prisoner argued before the high court in December 2023 that his and other Gauteng inmates’ education rights were being infringed
15 January 2024 - 22:57
A murder convict serving a life sentence who was denied use of a laptop in his cell for studying, despite a 2023 Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision that allowed prisoners to do so, has successfully challenged the department of justice & correctional services.
A high court judge has agreed that Clinton Kramer’s education rights were infringed when the department refused him use of his laptop on the grounds that it had appealed against the SCA ruling. The appeal is no basis to infringe his and others’ education rights, the judge ruled...
