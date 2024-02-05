Deadline extended for comment on new energy plan
The mineral resources department says there will now be a one-month delay in finalising the IRP 2023, which had originally been set for the end of May
05 February 2024 - 15:12
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced on Monday that the deadline for comment on the draft Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) 2023 would be extended by one month from February 23 to March 23.
Since the publication of the draft plan, which will replace the IRP 2019, in the first week of January, the department of mineral resources and energy has received several requests for the deadline for written comment to be extended...
