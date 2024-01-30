Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: RMB partners with SOLA Group in R2.8bn solar PV project

Business Day TV talks to RMB's Sindi Mosoeu

30 January 2024 - 20:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
This month Nersa registered two 100MW solar PV projects in North West that are being developed, financed, constructed and operated by the Sola Group and its partners for Tronox Mineral Sands. Picture: SUPPLIED
This month Nersa registered two 100MW solar PV projects in North West that are being developed, financed, constructed and operated by the Sola Group and its partners for Tronox Mineral Sands. Picture: SUPPLIED

RMB and independent power producer SOLA Group have partnered to raise a R2.8bn debt and equity package for a 150MW multi-offtake solar PV project. It is the first of its kind and is expected to give the private power merchant market a boost. Business Day TV spoke to Sindi Mosoeu, a transactor at RMB, for more insight on the partnership.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ArcelorMittal opens door to saving thousands of ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
More than 3,000 arrested in Telkom ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cash Crusaders faces sword after franchisee revolt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Supplier seeks to stop Tongaat Hulett sale
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Veil of secrecy over KPMG and VBS out-of- court ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.