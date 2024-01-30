This month Nersa registered two 100MW solar PV projects in North West that are being developed, financed, constructed and operated by the Sola Group and its partners for Tronox Mineral Sands. Picture: SUPPLIED
RMB and independent power producer SOLA Group have partnered to raise a R2.8bn debt and equity package for a 150MW multi-offtake solar PV project. It is the first of its kind and is expected to give the private power merchant market a boost. Business Day TV spoke to Sindi Mosoeu, a transactor at RMB, for more insight on the partnership.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: RMB partners with SOLA Group in R2.8bn solar PV project
Business Day TV talks to RMB's Sindi Mosoeu
