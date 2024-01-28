Nuclear regulator approves timeline separation of Koeberg unit 1 and 2
NNR is due to host public hearings on Eskom’s request for the 20-year life extension
28 January 2024 - 20:08
The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has approved a request from Eskom to separate the operating timelines of Koeberg’s unit 1 and unit 2.
“After completing its safety assessment, the NNR confirmed that the approval of the separation of the units will not affect the safety of the Koeberg nuclear power station,” the regulator said on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.