A logo is shwon inside the Congress Center on day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in this January 19 2023 file photo. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG
World leaders in politics and business are gathered in Davos for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
Chief on the SA delegation’s list is attracting investors to help spur much needed growth in the country. To unpack this in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Selling SA at WEF 2024
Business Day TV speaks to Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA
