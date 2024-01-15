National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Selling SA at WEF 2024

Business Day TV speaks to Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA

15 January 2024 - 16:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A logo is shwon inside the Congress Center on day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in this January 19 2023 file photo. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG
A logo is shwon inside the Congress Center on day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in this January 19 2023 file photo. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG

World leaders in politics and business are gathered in Davos for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Chief on the SA delegation’s list is attracting investors to help spur much needed growth in the country. To unpack this in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Legal Practice Council berated for making ...
National
2.
Finance committee agrees to September start for ...
National
3.
Home affairs grapples with authenticity of ...
National
4.
CMS asks why some medical schemes’ AGM fees are ...
National
5.
Stage 3 load-shedding in force for most of the ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.