Aaron Motsoaledi could face contempt charges after missing court deadline
Home Affairs has yet to make a decision on a prohibited worker’s review application despite having agreed to do so within 40 days
28 December 2023 - 15:01
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi could find himself in contempt proceedings next year after failing to comply with a court order to review a foreign worker’s prohibited status.
The Western Cape High Court ruled last week he had failed to meet its deadline of November 30 for a decision regarding the prohibited status. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.