Police commissioners found in contempt of court over lack of Intercape bus protection
In the past three years, Intercape has opened more than 176 cases with the SAPS
20 December 2023 - 15:58
The national police commissioner and the Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner have been found in contempt of court for failing to comply with orders to keep passengers and drivers of Intercape buses safe.
Intercape is using the courts to force the state to “do their jobs” and uphold the constitutional rights of drivers and passengers, but it has had to return to court multiple times to compel the SA Police Service (SAPS) to fulfil its mandate. ..
