Netcare stops former employee from using ‘Milpark’ name for new hospital
Plastic surgeon Dr Marisse Venter opened a new facility very near to Netcare Milpark Hospital
13 December 2023 - 05:00
Private hospital group Netcare has successfully thwarted competition emanating from its erstwhile plastic surgeon, Dr Marisse Venter, who opened her practice a stone’s throw away from the group’s popular Milpark facility in Johannesburg.
The JSE-listed group approached the companies tribunal in 2022 after the Gauteng department of health made it aware that an outfit called Milpark Day Hospital had made an application for a day hospital licence...
