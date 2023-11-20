Shares rally after Netcare forecasts bigger profit margin
Patient volumes at the private hospital group have recovered to pre-Covid levels
20 November 2023 - 09:11
UPDATED 20 November 2023 - 18:19
Private hospital group Netcare’s shares rose by the most in a year on Monday, as investors cheered its strong financial performance and forecast of higher profit margins for the year ahead.
Netcare reported a 9.5% increase in revenue to R23.7bn and a 36.5% rise in headline earnings per share (Heps) to 101c for the year to September 30, as the business normalised in the wake of Covid-19 and patient volumes returned to prepandemic levels. Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 17.7% to R4.12bn. ..
