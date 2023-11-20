Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare has shrugged off challenges resulting from the tough macroeconomic environment. The private healthcare group has delivered on all its operational and strategic targets over the past financial year, resulting in adjusted headline earnings per share jumping 27%. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Group CEO Richard Friedland.
WATCH: Netcare CEO Richard Friedland on the group’s robust annual results
Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland
