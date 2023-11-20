Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Netcare CEO Richard Friedland on the group’s robust annual results

Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland

20 November 2023 - 21:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Netcare has shrugged off challenges resulting from the tough macroeconomic environment. The private healthcare group has delivered on all its operational and strategic targets over the past financial year, resulting in adjusted headline earnings per share jumping 27%. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Group CEO Richard Friedland.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Astral CEO says government ‘will cut it off by ...
Companies
2.
Checkers wins court battle against Pick n Pay ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Union workers vote to ratify Detroit deals, ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks strategy ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.