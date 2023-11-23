HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Money & Investing

Hospital groups are fit and flourishing

Judging from their latest results Netcare and Life Healthcare are in much better shape now than in recent years

BL Premium
23 November 2023 - 05:00
by Jaco Visser

South Africa’s two remaining listed hospital chains couldn’t be taking a more different approach to the future. Whereas Netcare is adamant about improving patient care outcomes through digitalisation, Life Healthcare is banking on pharmacology and imaging to grow revenue and profits.

And whereas Netcare shed its international operations years ago, Life has only recently announced the sale of its AMG imaging unit in Europe, holding out the hope of a nice capital return to shareholders in 2024...

