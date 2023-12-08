Nersa approves 98 new power projects in three months
Most of the facilities, with a combined generation capacity of 900MW, will be developed in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal
08 December 2023 - 05:00
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) processed the registration of electricity generation projects with a combined capacity of 900MW during the second quarter (July to September).
The power will come from 98 new facilities, 92 of which are solar plants with an investment value of about R17bn. Most of them are slated for Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal...
