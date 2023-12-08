Mineworkers affiliated to Amcu at the Gold One mine premises during the sit-in. File picture: THULANI MBELE.
An investigator who was probing the sit-in hostage drama at the Gold One mine in Gauteng has been fatally shot.
In October hundreds of employees refused to come to ground for nearly three days, in a sit-in protest against the company’s failure to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
It is understood the man was investigating the instigators behind the enforced sit-in, ahead of disciplinary hearings.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said detectives were investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident claimed the life of one person at Modder East, Springs, on Tuesday.
“It is reported the 55-year-old victim was driving with his wife and two children when he was attacked and shot at by unknown suspects. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The wife and children survived with no injuries.
“One person in the street was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The suspects are reported to have been driving a black BMW vehicle. Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Man killed in Springs was Gold One mine sit-in investigator
