Dan Marokane tipped to lead Eskom
He previously served as head of group capital
07 December 2023 - 22:46
The cabinet is expected to approve the appointment of a new CEO for Eskom at a meeting to be held on Friday.
A source in the government who declined to be named told Business Day the decision would be “rubber stamped” at Friday’s cabinet meeting...
