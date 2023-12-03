Renowned professor of medicine Harry Seftel, who was an advocate for healthy lifestyles decades before it was fashionable, has died in Johannesburg aged 94.
Prof Seftel was a teacher, clinician, researcher and broadcaster who taught generations of doctors, nurses and other health practitioners at the University of Witwatersrand medical school as well as hosting popular health education shows on Radio 702 and the SABC.
As professor of medicine and chief clinician at Hillbrow Hospital and head of the diabetes clinic at the Hillbrow and Johannesburg hospitals, Seftel did pioneering work on chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer and brought an early focus on public health to the teaching and practise of medicine.
“His immense contribution to the teaching of generations of medical students and registrars in internal medicine is immeasurable, particularly given his unique ability to communicate with and excite the students about the art of medicine,” the dean of Wits University’s faculty of health sciences, Prof Shabir Madhi, said on Sunday. “He was also a great communicator to the general public on health matters.”
Seftel also worked with the then Chamber of Mines on eradicating heat stroke in deep-level mining, as well as working on infectious disease control in hospitals.
Among his many positions and awards, he also served as chair of the SA Council against Smoking, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of SA and president of the Hypertension Society of SA. He authored or co-authored about 300 publications across a wide range of disciplines.
Seftel is survived by his wife, Effie, four children and three grandchildren.
Renowned public health advocate Harry Seftel dies at 94
A clinician and researcher who touched the lives of many through his popular health education shows
joffeh@businesslive.co.za
