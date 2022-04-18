National OBITUARY | Rhoda Kadalie fought for women’s rights and against state incompetence Outspoken advocate for gender equality and human rights was disillusioned by the ANC’s lack of progress B L Premium

Rhoda Kadalie, who died in Los Angeles of lung cancer at the age of 68 at the weekend, was a fiercely outspoken, feisty and fearless political commentator and human rights activist, and one of SA’s earliest and most formidable champions of gender equity.

She established the first gender equity unit on the continent...