OBITUARY | Rhoda Kadalie fought for women’s rights and against state incompetence
Outspoken advocate for gender equality and human rights was disillusioned by the ANC’s lack of progress
18 April 2022 - 20:32
Rhoda Kadalie, who died in Los Angeles of lung cancer at the age of 68 at the weekend, was a fiercely outspoken, feisty and fearless political commentator and human rights activist, and one of SA’s earliest and most formidable champions of gender equity.
She established the first gender equity unit on the continent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now