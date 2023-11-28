Nxesi defends R15bn employment scheme to create 2-million jobs

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi has defended plans by his department to use more than R15bn to create 2-million jobs before March 2024, while conceding his department had failed to meet targets on that front.
Nxesi’s admission, a rarity by a government minister, came in comments to National Council of Provinces where he was on updating the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour, on the first and second quarter reports for the UIF, the Compensation Fund, and Supported Employee Enterprise for the 2023/24 financial year.
The minister’s acknowledgment comes after a report by the Sunday Times that some officials and advisory board members of the department’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were concerned that the jobs drive — which saw members of the adjudication committee of the UIF’s labour activation programme (LAP) holed up in a Johannesburg hotel for days deciding which projects to back — would result only in waste.
SA is dogged by persistently high unemployment, currently at 32.6%, an issue that is likely to be an important factor at national and provincial elections next year, with several surveys — including one by the ANC — indicating the ruling party could fail to secure an outright majority.
The Sunday Times reported the R15bn would come from the UIF’s surplus funds and be added to the R2.8bn originally budgeted for the LAP in the current financial year but has yet to be spent. The department requires permission from finance minister Enoch Godongwana to spend the money.
The LAP is a departmental programme funded by the UIF aimed at skillingunemployed youth and unemployed UIF beneficiaries to get jobs or establishtheir own enterprises.
Nxesi, who is also the deputy national chair of the SACP, told the committee: “We are ready to give a full report like we have done to other structures that have requested them, including processes followed in the LAP programme. These billions [of rand] people are talking about, I called the officials who are running LAP ... I said I’ve done a performance assessment with the presidency ... I have not been able to meet my targets in terms of job creation.”
Nxesi said the country is faced with a jobs crisis and any work opportunity, short or long term, would increase the UIF’s revenue.
“We want to massify job creation, we have not done enough on job creation, I said whatever figure you are with, if the R15bn is available, it must go to all structures, including Treasury, who are supposed to approve it,” he said.
“I even said we must employ project managers and audit firms to follow all LAP programmes.”
Nxesi hit back at critics who likened the ambitious programme to Thuja, a company owned by business-person Mthunzi Mdwaba, which was awarded R5bn of UIF money to run a job creation scheme and wasn’t scrutinised for due diligence.
Nxesi has announced he will apply to the courts to have the job creation scheme between the UIF and Thuja reviewed and set aside.
During the select committee meeting on Tuesday, Nxesi and DA committee member Sonja Boshoff butted heads over the R15bn job creation plan, which Boshoff said “very concerning”.
She wanted to know how the 2-million work opportunities would be created. “Minister, it’s not a question of going ahead and spending this money. Various processes need to be followed”, including getting permission from the finance minister.
Boshoff said the plan sounded like “a repeat of Thuja project and [an] electioneering tactic. You, minister, and your department need to come clean”.
“The UIF funds are not yours to spend as you wish. These funds belong to the employers and employees who contribute on a monthly basis. They should be afforded an opportunity to have a say how their hard earned money is spent.”
Nxesi did not take kindly to Boshoff’s remarks, saying: “It is a grievous mistake to make newspaper allegations a fact. It’s better to say give us a report ...”
Boshoff interjected, saying: “He says a fact, I emphatically stated allegations, he is the one putting words in my mouth. I never alluded to the word ‘fact’, I spoke about allegations, so he must retract those words ... He must listen carefully and not make his own assumptions.”
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said the fund’s contributions increased to R12.2bn from R11.5bn, investment income rose to R5.8bn from R5.3bn, while interest earned on investment grew 13.6% growth to R5.4bn.
The LAP programme saw 7,037 jobs retained, 936 more jobs retained in the second quarter, and 643 workers retained.
In July, Nxesi and EU ambassador to SA Sandra Kramer attended a jobs expo in Johannesburg where concerns were raised that the unemployment crisis in the country could lead to a revolution or a repeat of the July 2021 unrest.
Nxesi defends R15bn employment scheme to create 2-million jobs
Labour minister concedes his department has failed to meet targets, adding that any work opportunity is vital in view of the country’s unemployment crisis
