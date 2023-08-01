Niels Wichmann is new SA boss of Volkswagen cars

Steffen Knapp (left) and Niels Wichmann.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Niels Wichmann has been appointed as the new head of Volkswagen passenger cars in SA. He replaces Steffen Knapp who has been appointed as the brand head of Volkswagen Taiwan.
Wichmann, 51, joins Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) from Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg where he was the head of product marketing for small/compact cars including the Polo. He has been working for VW since 2000. During this time, Wichmann has held various management positions in sales within the German brand including a global assignment in Brazil.
“Niels brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and product marketing which will help us to move the brand to the next level especially at this time when it is faced with tough competition in the local market. He will also play an important role in our growth strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Thomas Milz, VWSA sales and marketing director.
