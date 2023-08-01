Life / Motoring

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Niels Wichmann is new SA boss of Volkswagen cars

Executive joins VWSA from manufacturer’s headquarters in Wolfsburg

01 August 2023 - 09:19 Staff Writer
Steffen Knapp (left) and Niels Wichmann. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steffen Knapp (left) and Niels Wichmann. Picture: SUPPLIED

Niels Wichmann has been appointed as the new head of Volkswagen passenger cars in SA. He replaces Steffen Knapp who has been appointed as the brand head of Volkswagen Taiwan. 

Wichmann, 51, joins Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) from Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg where he was the head of product marketing for small/compact cars including the Polo. He has been working for VW since 2000. During this time, Wichmann has held various management positions in sales within the German brand including a global assignment in Brazil. 

“Niels brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and product marketing which will help us to move the brand to the next level especially at this time when it is faced with tough competition in the local market. He will also play an important role in our growth strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Thomas Milz, VWSA sales and marketing director. 

Fewer young people are buying cars in SA

Many younger and urban consumers don’t want to own cars; they simply want to get from A to B
Life
1 week ago

Volkswagen unveils its updated T-Cross

The midlife update includes a facelift, better-quality interior and enhanced features
Life
3 weeks ago

Here are SA's top 30 cars by sales in June

Toyota continues to be the country’s most popular brand, driven by the Hilux bakkie
Life
3 weeks ago
