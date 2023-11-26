Extension of ban on scrap metal exports on the cards
SA’s steel industry is concerned that the department will use the export ban as an instrument of policy
26 November 2023 - 16:28
The department of trade, industry & competition has officially called for the extension of the scrap metal export ban scheduled to come to an end in December, a move opposed by the steel industry, which says the ban contravenes World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations.
The department says that while the ban, initially imposed in 2022, has had minimal effect in reducing copper theft it must be extended for another six months...
