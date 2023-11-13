Paul Mashatile off the hook over millions paid to son-in-law’s company
Investigation clears deputy president but calls actions of Gauteng Partnership Fund board reckless
13 November 2023 - 14:14
An investigation by a law firm has let deputy president Paul Mashatile off the hook for alleged wrongdoing regarding millions of rand in loans the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) advanced to a company owned by his son-in-law Nceba Nonkwelo.
However, it was scathing of governance shortcomings at the entity and the conduct of the board of trustees for its “reckless” and “arbitrary” conduct over alleged failure to conduct due diligence on the viability of projects applying for funding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.