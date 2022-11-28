National

Maile to take AG’s findings on review

The human settlement MEC says most of the documents and contracts that resulted in the irregular expenditure were burnt in the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in 2018.

28 November 2022 - 16:02 Luyolo Mkentane

Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile is set to take the Auditor-General of SA’s (Agsa) findings on his human settlements department under review, arguing the flagged irregular expenditure related to old contracts, the documents for which were lost in a fire in 2018.

The Auditor-General flagged an irregular expenditure of R191.2m for the 2021/2022 financial year in the human settlement and infrastructure department in which Maile is the political head...

