Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala farm theft

09 November 2023 - 20:07
by Herman Moloi
The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Phala Phala farm theft.

The three suspects are alleged to have stolen $580,000 stashed in a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, in 2020.

On Tuesday, two Namibian nationals — Imanuwela David and Floriana Joseph — appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court and were charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to steal, housebreaking, theft and money laundering.

Joseph was a domestic worker at the farm at the time of the incident and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said more suspects may be arrested in connection with the crime.

“It will depend on the investigations ... there is a possibility that we can have four or five suspects in total, we cannot give full details because the investigations are still ongoing,” she said on Thursday.

The suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.

