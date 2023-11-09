The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Phala Phala farm theft.
The three suspects are alleged to have stolen $580,000 stashed in a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, in 2020.
On Tuesday, two Namibian nationals — Imanuwela David and Floriana Joseph — appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court and were charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to steal, housebreaking, theft and money laundering.
Joseph was a domestic worker at the farm at the time of the incident and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime.
NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said more suspects may be arrested in connection with the crime.
“It will depend on the investigations ... there is a possibility that we can have four or five suspects in total, we cannot give full details because the investigations are still ongoing,” she said on Thursday.
The suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.
Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala farm theft
The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Phala Phala farm theft.
The three suspects are alleged to have stolen $580,000 stashed in a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, in 2020.
On Tuesday, two Namibian nationals — Imanuwela David and Floriana Joseph — appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court and were charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to steal, housebreaking, theft and money laundering.
Joseph was a domestic worker at the farm at the time of the incident and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime.
NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said more suspects may be arrested in connection with the crime.
“It will depend on the investigations ... there is a possibility that we can have four or five suspects in total, we cannot give full details because the investigations are still ongoing,” she said on Thursday.
The suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Reserve Bank’s full report sheds light on Phala Phala decision
Phala Phala theft suspects to remain in custody
Two Phala Phala housebreaking and theft suspects arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Reserve Bank’s full report sheds light on Phala Phala decision
Phala Phala theft suspects to remain in custody
Two Phala Phala housebreaking and theft suspects arrested
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.