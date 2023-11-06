Two Phala Phala housebreaking and theft suspects arrested

The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft and housebreaking at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from his couches in February 2020.
“Two suspects, aged 39 and 30, will make their first appearance in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court following their arrests on Sunday, November 5 2023 and Monday, November 6 2023, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the national serious corruption investigation [unit], in relation to the Phala Phala farm break in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent.”
In June 2022, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station for “the theft of millions of US dollars [reportedly more than $4m] concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”. Fraser said the president concealed the crime from authorities.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, at the time confirmed the theft, but denied the president was involved.
“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the presidential protection unit of the police service for investigation. President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya.
Several political parties and non-governmental organisations have called for the president to step down amid the controversy. But since then, newly appointed Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the matter. The SA Reserve Bank also investigated and concluded that no exchange control regulations had been contravened.
Update: November 6 2023 This story has been updated with additional information.
