Cyril Ramaphosa visits Emfuleni to assess service delivery progress

The department of water and sanitation upgraded critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure in Emfuleni

27 October 2023 - 10:47
by Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday visiting Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng to assess progress and steps taken to improve service delivery.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the municipality has faced difficulties in the provision of water services, leading the national department of water and sanitation to intervene and upgrade critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure.

“The president’s visit to Emfuleni will be undertaken within the context of the district development model, which aims to improve co-operative governance through integrated intergovernmental planning and budgeting.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will visit the area’s wastewater treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting stakeholders in the area.

Government must intervene in distressed councils, says Samwu

In the 2021/22 financial year, 38 municipalities received a clean audit from 41 the previous year, highlighting the effect of instability in local ...
4 days ago
