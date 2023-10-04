Gordhan’s appeal over Mango sale is ‘strange’, says business rescue practitioner
The business rescue practitioner of Mango Airlines has labelled as “strange” a decision by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to appeal a high court judgment ordering him to make a decision about the proposed sale of the low-cost airline.
Sipho Sono turned to the court in February to try to force Gordhan, who received an application for the sale in November 2022, to make a decision. Sono claims Gordhan wanted to see the business case of the selected investor before making a decision. Sono is concerned about sharing such information as Mango is likely to compete with its parent company, state-owned SA Airways (SAA)...
